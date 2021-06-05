Touhou Project Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony Headed to Switch and PC in 2021 - News

Publisher CFK and developer Frontier Aja announced the Touhou Project action game, Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2021.

Developed by Frontier Aja, Koumajou Remilia Scarlet Symphony is a 2009 side-scrolling action game based on the famous Touhou Project. The game comes back this year with HD remastered graphics and a number of bonus content.

Koumajou Remilia Scarlet Symphony features a collaboration of classic gothic horror action and the world of Touhou Project. As Reimu Hakurei, players will battle their way to the Scarlet Devil Castle to find out the cause of the disturbance that is spreading in Gensokyo.

The legendary action game Koumajou Remilia Scarlet Symphony will be released on Nintendo Switch and Steam this year, with upgrades.

