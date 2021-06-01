PlayStation Talents Plans to Release Over a Dozen Games for PS5 and PS4 by the End of 2022 - News

Sony Interactive España set up an initiative called PlayStation Talents with a plan to help studios in Spain with developing games.

The PlayStation business in Spain plans to release over a dozen games for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 by the end of of 2022 as part of its PlayStation Talents initiative.

Check out a bunch of trailers PlayStation released below that are part of PlayStation Talents. Below each trailer is a description of the game via PurePlayStation.

Clid the Snail

The winners of last year’s Best Game Of The Year award in the VI Edition of the PlayStation®Talents Awards will develop this action-adventure game where the player becomes Clid, a humanoid snail, always with his loyal companion the talkative firefly Belu by his side. This dual-stick shooter, distributed by Koch Media, takes the player through many different scenarios where they will fight their enemies with a wide variety of weapons. To be released in 2021.

KEO

KEO is an online multiplayer vehicle combat game set in a sci-fi post-apocalyptic setting. It features several classic game modes players have come to expect in vehicle combat games such as Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Racing, etc. Alongside several vehicles, the game will feature several weapons and cosmetic customization options. Release date to be confirmed.

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo is a whimsical point and click adventure with a surrealist story, astounding art and funny puzzles. Mr. Coo is trapped and broken into pieces. But most of all, he has no idea of what’s going on, and nothing makes any sense. Is that a giant chicken over there? To be released later in 2021

The Library of Babel

The Library of Babel is a dark adventure of platforms, stealth and investigations, set in a futuristic world. In this adventure, players take control of Ludokiv, a robotic entity sent to gather data about the human race, extinct for centuries. Ludovik will have to interact with the jungle people and explore its more dangerous places in order to solve the dark mystery of the Library. To be released Summer 2021.

Do Not Open

DO NOT OPEN is a survival horror game (best suited for PSVR), inspired by the mechanics and experience of escape rooms. Its story evolves within the confines of a room that will bring the player’s mental and physical condition to the limit. The main character wakes up in their own house to the sudden realization that something has changed – the house is locked up and it keeps changing as the game progresses, in an analogy of what is happening within the character’s own head. Do Not Open is a non-linear game, and players will get different endings depending on their decisions, as well as the results of the tests they overcome through the game. Release date to be confirmed

Twogether

Meet Rafi and Sam, two gifted kids that will have to use, and combine, their special powers in order to escape from the factory where they are imprisoned. Twogether: Project Indigos is a third-person puzzle-platformer that will show you the value of friendship. To be released in early 2021.

Wukong

Wukong is an action and 3D platformer influenced by classic platformer games that offers new ways to overcome challenges. Control Wukong, the legendary Monkey King, able to defeat his foes by using his magic staff, which he can throw or use it to hit those in close range. His staff also has the power of turning into a platform that will make Wukong able of overcoming all kinds of obstacles and traverse the levels. To be released in 2021.

Inner Ashes

In this narrative adventure, the player will take the role of Henry, a retired forest ranger suffering from early Alzheimer’s, in order to recover his memories and discover why he and his daughter Enid have been estranged for so long. This project was awarded the PlayStation Special Commitment Award at the VI Edition of the PlayStation Awards for its social awareness of this disease. To be released in 2021.

Operation Highjump

Operation Highjump is a 2D run & gun, an action game with some tactical and adventure elements, based in the mysterious legends of World War II – a game that will surely appeal to nostalgic players. This game will update the classic gameplay of old-school games to a new generation of players. To be released in 2021.

Aeterna Noctis

One of the most hyped games to the PS Talents roster follows in the footsteps of the genre’s great titles. Aeterna Noctis feels like a traditional 2D Metroidvania mixed with modern gameplay mechanics and environmental storytelling. Taking the role of the King of Darkness you must regain your power exploring the vast lands of the world of ‘Aeterna’ across 16 different and connected areas in classic Metroidvania vibe. The fast-paced combat with truly challenging mechanics will join an exciting and deep story in this adventure made using traditional 2D animation. Releases on December 15.

A Tale of Paper (PS5 version and DLC)

A Tale of Paper is an emotional adventure of a paper boy who will use origami to fulfil the dream of his creator. In this 2.5D platformer players control Line, a piece of paper that can transform into multiple figures in order to avoid obstacles and enemies in a textless adventure that combines platforming sections with puzzle solving. The game was released last October. A new DLC and a port for PS5 will be released shortly.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

