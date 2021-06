Tales of Arise Trailer Showcases Mystic Artes - News

posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Tales of Arise that takes a look at each of the playable character's Mystic Artes.

The company also released information on a new support character, Zilpha, who oversees the Crimson Crow resistance group in Calaglia. He has excellent skills in combat and has the ablity to overlook the situation and guide his members. He works with Alphen and Shionne to defeat the ruler of Calaglia, Balseph.

View the trailer below:

Tales of Arise will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 9 in Japan and September 10 worldwide. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will include a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

