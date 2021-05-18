Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Private Division and developer Panache Digital Games have announced Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey has sold over one million units combined on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

"We are delighted to announce that Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey has now sold more than 1 million copies," said the developer. "We appreciate the love and support from the Ancestors community, and we created this video to mark the occasion that highlights the joy, excitement, and suspense that players around the world have had while exploring Neogene Africa."

The prehistoric survival title released for PC in August 2019, followed by the PS4 and Xbox One version in December 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Embark on the most incredible odyssey known to humankind: human evolution. Spanning from 10 million to 2 million years ago before us, begin your journey in Neogene period Africa. Explore a beautiful yet ruthless world from swinging through tree branches in the jungle to stalking prey across the golden savannah grasslands. Decide what attributes to learn and hone in order to pass down knowledge to future generations, from crafting tools to enhancing evasive tactics against predators. Just like real life, make sure to eat, drink, and sleep to stay alive and have the energy to face any danger that may come your way.

Grow your clan and find strength in numbers as you progress through critical evolutionary stages of human evolution. Your choices will write your clan’s story and determine if you can survive your evolution.

Key Features:

Explore Ruthless Africa: Explore the never-before-experienced world of Neogene Africa starting 10 million years ago at the dawn of humankind. From the tops of tree canopies overlooking lush jungles to the golden grasslands of the savannah, traverse a beautiful yet unforgiving landscape. For every breath-taking view, beware of the weather, predators, and other dangers that threaten your survival.

