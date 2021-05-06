Metro Exodus Complete Edition Arrives June 18 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games have announced Metro Exodus Complete Edition for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. It will launch on June 18.

Metro Exodus Complete Edition will be available as a free upgrade for those that own the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. It will also get a physical release that includes both DLC expansions: The Two Colonels and Sam's Story.

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition is also available now for PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG, and the Microsoft Store. It is also available as a free upgrade for existing owners.

Here is an overview of the game:

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition offers additional Ray Tracing features including Advanced Ray Traced Reflections and support for the much-requested DLSS 2.0 on NVIDIA hardware, which offers sharper image details and increased framerates and display resolutions. Further collaborating with NVIDIA, this update improves our existing Ray Traced Global Illumination tech innovated with the original release of Metro Exodus to make every light source fully Ray Traced and implements our RT Emissive tech from “The Two Colonels” throughout the game.

This upgrade is so extensive it will require a Ray Tracing capable GPU as the minimum spec and will be delivered as a separate product – it is not a simple ‘patch’ to the base game – instead it will be offered as an extra entitlement to all existing Metro Exodus PC players.

Metro Exodus Complete Edition

Metro Exodus Complete Edition will run at 4K / 60 frames per second with full Ray Traced lighting throughout on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The base game and DLC expansions will feature both our ground-breaking Ray Traced Global Illumination (RTGI) and the Ray Traced Emissive Lighting techniques pioneered in the original release of Metro Exodus and “The Two Colonels” expansion across all content.

The next gen consoles will benefit from dramatically reduced loading times thanks to the use of their SSD storage optimizations, 4K texture packs, and a range of platform specific features including spatial audio and controller latency improvements on Xbox, and support for the haptic features of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

