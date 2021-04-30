Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Sales Top 100,000 - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Playism and developers Why So Serious? and Team Ladybug announced the 2D exploration action game, Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, sales have topped 100,000 units.

The game launched for PC via Steam Early Access in March 2020, with the full release on March 27, 2021.

"Following its full release last month, Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth has now sold over 100,000 copies! Thank you so much for all of your support!" said the publisher and developers in a blog bost.





"In response to everyone's passionate feedback we are also working on adding achievements and a Boss Rush. The title is currently included in the Golden Week sale so please take this opportunity to pick up this masterpiece for a great price.



"We hope you continue to support Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth!"

