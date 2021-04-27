Persona 5 Strikers Ships Over 1.3 Million Units - Sales

Atlus announced Persona 5 Strikers has shipped over 1.3 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

Persona 5 Strikers launched for the NintendoSwitch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on February 20, 2020, and for the same platforms and PC via Steam on February 23, 2021.

To celebrate the milestone Atlus has discounted the digital version of the game by 35 percent until May 12 on the PlayStation Store and May 9 on the Nintendo eShop.

Here is an overview of the game:

Join the Phantom Thieves and strike back against the corruption overtaking cities across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the center of the crisis!

Key Features:

Jump into the stylish world of Persona in an all-new story.

Persona in an all-new story. Dynamically control your team during explosive action combat.

Battle across Japan in an epic road trip.

