Jim Ryan: PS5 to Have More Exclusives Than Ever Before, Not Ruled Out More Acquisitions - News

/ 447 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan speaking in an interview with Nikkei (and translated by VideoGamesChronicle) revealed that Sony Interactive Entertainment has been "quietly" investing in high-quality games for the PlayStation brand.

"We have been quietly but steadily investing in high-quality games for PlayStation, and we will make sure that the PS5 generation will have more dedicated software than ever before," said Ryan.

Ryan added that Sony remains open to more acquisitions in the future to grow the first-party lineup of studios for PlayStation.

"We have repeatedly engaged in mergers and acquisitions, including Insomniac Games in the US," he said. "We will not rule out that option in the future."

Upcoming PlayStation exclusives include Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Final Fantasy 16, Forspoken, Returnal, and many more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles