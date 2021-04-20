Spiritfarer Sales Top 500,000 Units, Lily Update Out Now - News

/ 188 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Thunder Lotus Games announced the "cozy management game about dying," Spiritfarer, has sold over 500,000 units worldwide.

The Montreal-based developer is celebrating the sales milestone by releasing The Lily Update. It is the first of three free updates planned for release this year. The update adds the new character of Lily the Butterfly Spirit to guide the player through several scenes. The update also improves local co-op play and fixes various bugs.

View The Lily Update trailer below:

"As ever, the updates we’re bringing to Spiritfarer this year are all about the fans – those who helped make this our studio’s most popular game ever," said Spiritfarer Creative Director Nicolas Guérin.

"We wanted to keep the Lily Update small, to address the single most common feedback we’ve received from players since launch: fans want to know more about Stella and what, ultimately, her quest is about. It’s the emotional core of the game, so we wanted to get it right; Lily offers a sweet and personal window onto who Stella is, and we hope the players like what we’ve done with this update.

"The 500,000 units milestone is huge for us, and felt like a fitting time to add Lily – meanwhile, we’re putting the finishing touches on the more gameplay-heavy updates to come. Stay tuned!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles