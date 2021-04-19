CI Games: Xbox Series X|S and PS5 Allows Us to Do Things Previously Out of Reach - News

/ 387 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer CI Games creative producer Kenton Fletcher, who is currently developing Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, spoke with GamingBolt in a recent interview about the power of the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Fletcher said the more powerful consoles will allow them to do things that were previously out of reach on the older consoles.

"It’s fairly normal of course for a new generation of consoles to bring with it certain technical differences and capabilities between the different platforms," Fletcher said. "As the generation progresses, you’re likely to see developers pushing further to utilize every aspect of the console capabilities, but there’s a learning process involved for everybody.

"The new machines already provide a huge leap forward for the development teams, allowing us to do things that were previously out of reach realistically."

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on June 4. The game will run at 4K at 30 FPS or at 2K at 60 FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles