Nacon Announce WRC, RiMs, and Test Drive Unlimited News is Incoming Over Next 10 Days - News

/ 237 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nacon has teased via Twitter that over the next 10 days it will be releasing new information on WRC 9, WRC 10, RiMS Racing, and Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown.

WRC 9 released in 2020 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This does mean new information on the game will most likely be about upcoming DLC and other updates.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown was announced in July 2020 by developer Kylotonn and will focus on luxury cars. RiMS Racing is a motorcycle sim racing game that will launch in Summer 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Buckle up racing fans because we have some thrilling news over the next 10 days! #NaconRacingWeek pic.twitter.com/HxWFtPngtP — Nacon (@Nacon) April 12, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles