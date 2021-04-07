Monster Hunter Rise Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Monster Hunter Rise has taken first place in its first week on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 28, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V and Rainbow Six Siege drop one place to second and third places, respectively. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time remains in fourth place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops two spots to fifth place.

It Takes Two debuted in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Monster Hunter Rise - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Rainbow Six Siege Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War It Takes Two - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin's Creed Valhalla FIFA 21 NBA 2K21

