Monster Hunter Rise Sells Over 1 Million Units on the Japanese Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 863 Views
Monster Hunter Rise (NS) debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 1,302,132 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 28, 2021.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (NS) is in second place with sales of 37,166 units. The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬: Summer Memories Also Come in Five (NS) debuted in third with sales of 20,374 units, while the PS4 version debuted in ninth with sales of 10,378 units.
Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 4.
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 267,497 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 62,295 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,189 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,279 units, and the 3DS sold 933 units.
Here is the complete top 10:
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 1,302,132 (New)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 37,166 (592,683)
- [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬: Summer Memories Also Come in Five (Mages., 03/25/21) – 20,374 (New)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 20,179 (2,072,296)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,207 (3,751,594)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,632 (2,479,573)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 11,145 (6,710,861)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,096 (1,872,739)
- [PS4] The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬: Summer Memories Also Come in Five (Mages., 03/25/21) – 10,378 (New)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10,270 (4,218,939)
Here is the hardware breakdown:
- Switch – 190,133 (15,558,365)
- Switch Lite – 77,364 (3,526,983)
- PlayStation 5 – 51,931 (485,476)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 10,364 (94,735)
- PlayStation 4 – 2,174 (7,775,056)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 933 (1,160,124)
- Xbox Series S – 847 (9,373)
- Xbox Series X – 432 (30,636)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 15 (1,575,723)
Is that week 11 or 12
How come the PS4 Pro is selling so much less than the regular PS4? You'd think if people were still going to get a last gen console, they'd get the superior version. Is it a matter of stock?
I think they might have discontinued it in Japan. I can't remember.
But I'd actually think if someone was going to get a ps4 this late, they would go with the cheapest option. It's not like the ps4 will be getting many, if any, exclusives. Everything is either ps5 or cross gen.
Better to save the money while they wait for ps5's to be readily available.
Wow. Ps5 has some decent sales this week. Must be getting more stock in Japan.
I would comment on the switch, but what is there to say about a console the week of a monster hunter launch?
Speaking of which, I guess monster hunter had a pretty balanced launch in terms of region. 4 million shipped with only 1.3 sold in Japan. And the word only is relative to the 4 million. Obviously a great launch number.
2 millions including digital so another 2 millions for the rest of the world.
That sounds a little more like what I expected. Even better launch than I thought.