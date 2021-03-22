Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Remains in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

/ 320 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) has remained in the top spot on the French charts in week 10, 2021, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Delixe (NS) and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) remain in second and third places, respectively. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remains in fourth place and Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Demon's Souls

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Hitman 3

PS4 The Last of Us Part II FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Xbox One Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Football Manager 2021 The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles