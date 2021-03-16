The Colonists is a City Building Game, Headed to Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Auroch Digital and developer Mode 7 announced the city building game, The Colonists, will launch later this year for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is out now for PC via Steam.

What’s New in the Console Version?

We’ve worked hard to make The Colonists just as awesome on consoles as it is on PC, here’s what’s new:

New Controls – Redesigned controls from the ground up to feel natural and fun on consoles.

– Redesigned controls from the ground up to feel natural and fun on consoles. Controller Optimized User Interface – Reimagined user interface to be more accessible for players of all types.

– Reimagined user interface to be more accessible for players of all types. New Robot Hats – Some little cute touches here and there including some snazzy new robot hats.

About the Game

The Colonists is a relaxing settlement building game inspired by classics like Anno and The Settlers. Help these cute robots build their dream settlement.

Each bot has a job to fulfil, from harvesting crops and fishing at the lake, to transporting resources and discovering distant lands. Help them work together to achieve automated harmony.

You take control of a team of self-replicating robots built to simulate human civilization. After escaping Earth, The Colonists are now free to roam the galaxy in search of a new home and construct their dream settlement.

You’ll advance through three different Ages as you build infrastructure for your colony by constructing road, boat and train transport systems.

Harvest natural resources, set up farming and food production, create expeditions to discover new lands and research new technologies.

With two separate mission tracks, The Colonists lets either you create sprawling settlements in peace or race to compete against AI colonies in military winner-takes-all scenarios.

Explore, research, manage, tweak and refine to your heart’s content.

Harvest – Gather Resources like wood, iron, stone, fish, and lots more.

– Gather Resources like wood, iron, stone, fish, and lots more. Refine – Turn resources into useful items, like bread, bricks, and planks.

– Turn resources into useful items, like bread, bricks, and planks. Build – Create homes, farms, and factories for your bots to live in and work on.

– Create homes, farms, and factories for your bots to live in and work on. Research – Advance technologies from steam trains to space rockets.

– Advance technologies from steam trains to space rockets. Expand – Increase the complexity and reap rewards as you chase productivity zen.

– Increase the complexity and reap rewards as you chase productivity zen. Campaign – 14 missions split into separate peaceful and military branches.

– 14 missions split into separate peaceful and military branches. Sandbox Mode – Customize various game settings to play the game how you like.

– Customize various game settings to play the game how you like. Challenge Trophies – Special speed-run challenges which test the most expert colony builders.

