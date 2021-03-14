Just Die Already Headed to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Curve Digital and developer DoubleMoose announced old people mayhem sandbox game, Just Die Already, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, alongside the previously announced PC version. The game has no release date.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Just Die Already is an old people mayhem sandbox game created by the designers of Goat Simulator.

You are an old retired person in a near future where people aren’t having any children. There isn’t anyone to pay for pensions due to those ungrateful millennials who prefer playing video games instead of doing actual work. With no one to cover your living costs, you—just like all other old people in this world—have no other choice but to survive on your own.

How will you survive in a world that wants you to Just Die Already?

To make things worse, you’ve just been kicked out of your retirement home, and your only option now is to perform dangerous challenges and explore the world for retirement tickets to qualify for free retirement care.

So with society wishing you dead, isn’t it finally time to live a little?

Key Features:

Be Old, Be Bold – You get to be an old person. Angry, fragile, poor and hating the world: the dream you didn’t know you had until now. Finally, you have found something in common with your grandparents.

– You get to be an old person. Angry, fragile, poor and hating the world: the dream you didn’t know you had until now. Finally, you have found something in common with your grandparents. Break a Leg… Break a Neck – Discover the joys of being old and made of glass, anything can break you and you can break your everything.

– Discover the joys of being old and made of glass, anything can break you and you can break your everything. Don’t Try This at (a Retirement) Home – Complete dangerous challenges that you will never ever try at home and answer existential questions like: can you launch yourself from a catapult and land on someone? Or, can you survive losing your head, grabbing it and whacking someone with it?

– Complete dangerous challenges that you will never ever try at home and answer existential questions like: can you launch yourself from a catapult and land on someone? Or, can you survive losing your head, grabbing it and whacking someone with it? One Mission: Retire – Earn rewards by completing dangerous challenges, your goal? To qualify for a proper retirement home. That makes perfect sense. Word of advice: try and stay in one piece so you can enjoy it in the end…

– Earn rewards by completing dangerous challenges, your goal? To qualify for a proper retirement home. That makes perfect sense. Word of advice: try and stay in one piece so you can enjoy it in the end… Sandbox Multiplayer – Play alone, or with up to four players in online multiplayer. Complete challenges together, or just cause mayhem and rip your friends’ limbs off!

– Play alone, or with up to four players in online multiplayer. Complete challenges together, or just cause mayhem and rip your friends’ limbs off! Be Old. Twice. – You get to be an old person. So good we said it twice.

– You get to be an old person. So good we said it twice. Limitless Interaction – Pick up and interact with a very wide variety of objects. Everything from giant trouts, trampolines, guns, electrical wiring, and fireworks, just to mention a few. Bazookas, axes, trombones, air horns, and jetpacks to mention a few more. Yes they all can be used to hurt and maim.

– Pick up and interact with a very wide variety of objects. Everything from giant trouts, trampolines, guns, electrical wiring, and fireworks, just to mention a few. Bazookas, axes, trombones, air horns, and jetpacks to mention a few more. Yes they all can be used to hurt and maim. Embrace Your Inner Boomer – Wreak havoc on the millennial and zoomer population (we forgot Generation X, just like everyone else). NPCs react differently depending on their age – some will laugh and clap at others getting hurt while others will run away in terror.

– Wreak havoc on the millennial and zoomer population (we forgot Generation X, just like everyone else). NPCs react differently depending on their age – some will laugh and clap at others getting hurt while others will run away in terror. The Game Can Be As Crazy As You – The city is filled with detailed environments, loaded with secrets and hidden paths, that encourage detailed exploration and quirky experimentation to truly see it all.

– The city is filled with detailed environments, loaded with secrets and hidden paths, that encourage detailed exploration and quirky experimentation to truly see it all. Old. Person. – Okay that’s the last time we promise.

– Okay that’s the last time we promise. One More Thing! – Wait wait one last thing! Did we mention you can find a glue gun that lets you for example attach fireworks to a bike, and then ride the bike? Or that you can disrupt traffic and make a traffic jam and make cars explode? Or that you can attach wings to your arm and fly around?

