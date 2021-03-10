Halo: The Master Chief Collection By Far Most Popular Xbox Release on Steam - News

Halo: The Master Chief Collection made the jump to Steam starting in December 2019 and has proven to be a huge success for Microsoft. It is the most popular recent release from Xbox Game Studios on Steam with a peak of 161,024 concurrent players, according to figures are from SteamDB and posted by video game analyst Benji-Sales on Twitter.

The Halo collection had a peak of nearly 100,000 higher than the second-ranked game from Xbox Game Studios. Sea of Thieves reached peak concurrent players of 66,906, followed by Microsoft Flight Simular with 61,829.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps comes in at fourth place with a peak of 34,807 players and Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition in fifth place with 20,146 players. The early access title, Grounded, has reached a peak of 16,878 players.

Forza Horizon 4, which released this week on Steam, comes in at number seven with a peak of 14,609 players. Its peak could potentially be higher this weekend.

Here is the list of recent Steam releases of Xbox Published games by peak concurrent players:

Halo: The Master Chief Collection - 161,024 Sea of Thieves - 66,906 Microsoft Flight Simulator - 61,829 Ori and the Will of the Wisps - 34,807 Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition - 20,146 Grounded - 16,878 Forza Horizon 4 - 14,609 Gears 5 - 10,196 Gears Tactics - 7,351

