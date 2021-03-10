By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Halo: The Master Chief Collection By Far Most Popular Xbox Release on Steam

Halo: The Master Chief Collection By Far Most Popular Xbox Release on Steam - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 202 Views

Halo: The Master Chief Collection made the jump to Steam starting in December 2019 and has proven to be a huge success for Microsoft. It is the most popular recent release from Xbox Game Studios on Steam with a peak of 161,024 concurrent players, according to figures are from SteamDB and posted by video game analyst Benji-Sales on Twitter. 

The Halo collection had a peak of nearly 100,000 higher than the second-ranked game from Xbox Game Studios. Sea of Thieves reached peak concurrent players of 66,906, followed by Microsoft Flight Simular with 61,829.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps comes in at fourth place with a peak of 34,807 players and Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition in fifth place with 20,146 players. The early access title, Grounded, has reached a peak of 16,878 players. 

Forza Horizon 4, which released this week on Steam, comes in at number seven with a peak of 14,609 players. Its peak could potentially be higher this weekend. 

Halo: The Master Chief Collection By Far Most Popular Xbox Release on Steam

Here is the list of recent Steam releases of Xbox Published games by peak concurrent players:

  1. Halo: The Master Chief Collection - 161,024
  2. Sea of Thieves - 66,906
  3. Microsoft Flight Simulator - 61,829
  4. Ori and the Will of the Wisps - 34,807
  5. Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition - 20,146
  6. Grounded - 16,878
  7. Forza Horizon 4 - 14,609
  8. Gears 5 - 10,196
  9. Gears Tactics - 7,351

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
VMCJonCarter (52 minutes ago)

So that's good news please add Rare Replay, Halo Wars 2 and Halo 5 Full Game (Multiplayer and Campaign on Steam)

  • 0