Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Has Free Upgrade from PS4 to PS5 - News

Ember Lab in the most recent PlayStation State of Play announced its upcoming Kena: Bridge Of Spirits will launch on August 24 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The developer was asked on Twitter if the game would support a free upgrade from the PlayStation 4 version to the PlayStation 5. They said the game will support the feature that many games that are available on PS5 and PS4 have supported.

"Indeed, you do!" said the developer when asked if the game would support a free PS4 to PS5 upgrade.

Indeed, you do! 🧡 — Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) March 5, 2021

