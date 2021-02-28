Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 7th week of 2021.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to take second, while Super Mario Party jumps up from ninth to third place. Just Dance 2021 is up six spots to take fourth.

The rest of the top 10 are games that weren't in the charts last week. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has re-entered in fifth, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe re-entered in sixth, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in seventh.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 7, 2021: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Just Dance 2021 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 21 Pokemon Sword and Sword Assassin's Creed Valhalla

