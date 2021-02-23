March 2021 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

/ 208 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for March 2021. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month.

The Games with Gold for March are:

Warface: Breakout ($19.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 31

($19.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 31 Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse ($14.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15

($14.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15 Metal Slug 3 ($9.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 15

($9.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 15 Port Royale 3 ($19.99 ERP): Available March 16 to 31

Here is an overview of the games:

Warface: Breakout

Tight gunplay and strategic team cooperation define this tactical online first-person shooter. Make split-second decisions, use a vast arsenal of weapons, and master the high-stakes PvP experience to become the ultimate mercenary of tomorrow. Elite forces are coming to Warface: Breakout on March 1! A new cosmetic pack adds a new exclusive knife, elite weapon skins, new epic helmets, and more to the game. Join the new event from March 8 to March 22 in the team deathmatch game mode. Improve your progress in the event and get new special rewards!

Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse

Prepare your thumbs for a frantic top-down, couch co-op, twin-stick shooter like no other. Remotely pilot an endless supply of mechs to fight through the vast llama horde apocalypse. Featuring 1 to 4 player co-op, a massive, changing city to explore, and Xbox Play Anywhere functionality including on your PC, take down the Llamanati and pray that Llamazon blesses you!

Metal Slug 3

Marco and Tarma of the Peregrine Falcon Strike Force are back to take down General Morden’s rebel forces. Run, gun, slice, and camel your way through an onslaught of adversaries, from soldiers to giant enemy crabs. Pilot a wide array of Metal Slug vehicles, shoot a variety of weapons, and cause mass destruction in this legendary run-and-gun shooter.

Port Royale 3

It’s the turbulent 17th Century, and you are a young sea captain whose only goal is to be the most powerful man in the New World. To achieve your goal, either choose to be a trader – developing trade routes to earn fortune, glory, and power; or become an adventurer – plundering, invading, and leading your ships in beautiful 3D naval battles. Set sail on 16 different ships, from versatile frigates to powerful galleons, and build your empire in the Caribbean.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles