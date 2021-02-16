Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four Launches February 26 for PC - News

Publisher Headup Games and developer Elder Games announced the procedurally generated collectible card game with action RPG elements, Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four, will leave Early Access and officially launch for PC via Steam on February 26.

Here is an overview of the game:

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four is a procedurally generated collectible card game mixed with action RPG elements.

You are a dark wizard who tinkered with magic and spells way beyond your skill level. This time you messed up really bad: You’ve unleashed The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and their minions upon the World! Well done… So hurry, grab your magical cards and send them all back to their hellish dimension before the Apocalypse destroys everyone and everything—and much more importantly, before the old wizard council discovers what you have done…

Key Features:

Encounter five factions and over 240 cards, each with its own unique abilities, art, and 3D animation.

Equip your hero with over 40 artifacts.

Battle five mythic bosses, each with its own unique take on game mechanics.

Explore endlessly generated worlds in different biomes.

Complete challenges and trade cards in the Inter-dimensional “Pub” you visit between quests.

