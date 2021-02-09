Over 150,000 Consoles Were Sold in the UK in January - Sales

Video game console sales in the UK grew 148 percent year-over-year to over 150,000 consoles sold, according to GfK's January 2021 report.

As previously reported, the Xbox Series X|S was the best-selling console in the UK in January, followed by the Nintendo Switch, which saw sales grow 21 percent year-over-year. The PlayStation 5 was narrowly behind in third place.

The Xbox Series X|S and PS5 remain supply-constrained and the sales performance is mainly based on how many consoles are able to be shipped to retailers.

In terms of software sales, there were 941,672 physical games sold in the UK in January, which is up seven percent compared to the previous year. Software revenue increased 16 percent to £30 million.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the best-selling game in January 2021, followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in second and Grand Theft Auto V in third. Hitman 3 was the best-selling new release as it debuted in 12th place.

Nintendo was the top publisher and the Switch accounted for over half of all physical game sales in January.

Here are the top 20 best-selling titles:

Position Title 1 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) 2 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo) 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 4 Just Dance 2021 (Ubisoft) 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision Blizzard) 6 Minecraft Switch (Nintendo/Microsoft) 7 FIFA 21 (EA) 8 Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) 9 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) 10 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 11 Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) 12 Hitman 3 (IO Interactive) 13 New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (Nintendo) 14 Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) 15 51 Worldwide Games (Nintendo) 16 Immortals Fenyx Rising (Ubisoft) 17 LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Warner Bros) 18 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 19 Pokémon Sword (Nintendo) 20 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

