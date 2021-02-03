EA Renews UEFA License, FIFA 21 Launches March 17 for Google Stadia - News

Electronic Arts announced it has renewed its UEFA license in a new multiyear deal. EA will be growing its football video game access through multiple mobile titles and expanding the PC free-to-download FIFA Online 4 with the potential to reach 80 million players.

The EA Sports FIFA franchise of video games has sold more than 325 million units lifetime. There are more players playing FIFA 21 than the record-breaking FIFA 20 at the same point in their product cycles.

EA also announced FIFA 21 will be getting a release on Google Stadia on March 17.

"Our vision is to create the most authentic, social and connected football experience by bringing our games to more devices, more countries and more fans around the world," said DJ Jackson, VP, EA SPORTS Brand. "EA SPORTS continues to rapidly transform how fans consume sport, evolving football from a passive and scheduled experience to an interactive one, accessible at any time.

"This is the world’s game, and EA SPORTS is doing everything we can to further connect players, athletes, clubs and leagues and grow the love of football, globally."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

