Jump Force Yoruichi Shihouin from Bleach DLC Launches February 2

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Spike Chunsoft announced Yoruichi Shihouin from Bleach will be joining Jump Force as a DLC character on February 2 for $3.99. The DLC is also part of the Character Pass 2, which is priced at $17.99.

View the launch trailer of the DLC below:

Jump Force is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

