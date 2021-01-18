Xbox Has 'At Least Two' Big Unannounced AAA Games Coming in 2021, According to Rumor - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 262 Views
The biggest console exclusive coming to Xbox consoles this year has to be Halo Infinite, which will launch in late 2021. Other confirmed Xbox console exclusives coming in 2021 includes The Medium, The Gunk, CrossFireX, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Scorn, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and more.
Windows Central's Jez Corden speaking in the Xbox Two podcast said he is aware of "at least two" big unannounced AAA games coming to Xbox this year.
It isn't known what these titles are, however, speculation has led some to think of possible unannounced Xbox console exclusives for 2021 includes Forza Horizon 5 and Wolfenstein 3.
Microsoft is in the middle of acquiring Bethesda parent company ZeniMax. The deal was announced in September 2020 and is expected to finalize sometime this year.
My guess is Forza Horizon 5 and Starfield. Starfield has 5 years of active development already and would have 6 years with a Holiday 2021 release, that is more years of development than any previous Bethesda game, and with a larger dev team than their earlier games too, meaning alot more man hours have gone into it than Skyrim or Fallout 4. As for Horizon 5, if it entered development as soon as Horizon 4 released, then it would have 3 years of development as a September 2021 release, that is 1 more year of development than previous Horizon games got, with Playground's largest Forza dev team as well (they've been expanding the racing team ever since Horizon 4 released and seem to have around 150 devs on the racing team now, which is bigger than Turn 10's Forza Motorsport team).
Could possibly be Wolfenstein 3 instead of Starfield, as it would have 4 years of development with an October 2021 release, more than any of Machine's previous Wolfenstein games got, but with Machine spread thin working first on Wolfenstein Youngblood and Wolfenstein Cyberpilot with Arkane Lyon, and later on Indiana Jones while Wolfenstein 3 was in development, I think Wolfenstein 3 might not release until 2022. One of the insiders also said that they think Wolfenstein 3 will release in 2022.