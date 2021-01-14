Switch Continues to Dominate the Japanese Charts - Sales

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) has remained in first on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 87,087 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 10, 2021.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in second with sales of 45,124 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in third with sales of 44,282 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth with sales of 34,027units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in fifth with 24,189 units sold.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 167,596 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 11,164 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 6,820 units, the 3DS sold 551 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 109 units.

Here is the complete top 10 for the two week period:

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 87,087 (1,510,537) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 45,124 (6,517,609) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 44,282 (2,202,001) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 34,027 (3,575,063) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 24,189 (4,092,228) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 21,086 (586,089) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 19,933 (1,760,384) [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo, 10/30/20) – 14,069 (513,225) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 13,895 (3,732,158) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 12,885 (1,787,548)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 134,102 (14,647,069) Switch Lite – 33,494 (3,173,022) PlayStation 5 – 9,921 (224,149) PlayStation 4 – 6,802 (7,740,038) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,243 (52,797) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 551 (1,152,021) Xbox Series X – 63 (25,037) Xbox Series S – 46 (6,630) PlayStation 4 Pro – 18 (1,575,548)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

