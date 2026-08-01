Borderlands 4 - Story Pack 2: FL4K and the Last Resort DLC Launches September 10 - News

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Publisher 2K and developer Gearbox Software announced the Story Pack 2: FL4K and the Last Resort DLC for Borderlands 4 will launch on September 10 alongside the fifth Bounty Pack.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the DLC below:

Launching September 10 alongside the Version 1.10 update, “Story Pack 2” centers on the return of the legendary beastmaster and playable Vault Hunter from Borderlands 3. This all-new narrative campaign follows FL4K making their triumphant return and continuing The Hunt on Kairos to track down their missing skag companion Mr. Chew. The pursuit leads to a volcanic, overgrown resort on a lush jungle island where the Tediore corporation is beginning a covert invasion.

September 10 also marks the launch of an all-new playable Vault Hunter, Loveless the Hacker. Loveless is an ex-Anshin hacker turned assassin equipped with high-end cybernetics and a self-created digital virus that can digistruct into a physical extension of her will. Players received a first look at Loveless in her official Vault Hunter Teaser, shared during the previous DevCast.

Also coming September 10 is “Bounty Pack 5,” featuring new narrative mission content and Vault Card 5. More details regarding this upcoming “Bounty Pack” will be shared closer to launch.

Borderlands 4 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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