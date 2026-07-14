The King is Watching Launches July 29 for PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch - News

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Publisher tinyBuild and developer Hypnohead announced the roguelite kingdom builder, The King is Watching, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on July 29.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The King is Watching is a roguelite kingdom builder. Defend your castle against ever-challenging waves of enemies. Prioritise production and army training, and make your people prosper under your constant gaze!

Let Them Prosper Under Your Gaze

Your gaze determines which buildings will produce resources. Skillfully balance resource production, troop training, and magic guild. Glance at the wheat fields, and your peasants will start harvesting. Avert your attention to other royal matters, and production will stop. Only you decide how your kingdom will labor, so choose wisely.

Establish Production Chains

Build production chains and acquire the rarest materials to build the strongest buildings and warriors. Trade resources and gather ancient magical knowledge for better protection!

Defend Your Castle

Build a mage guild and start producing spells to help you defend the castle walls. Train knights and archers and improve your defenses. Did we mention that you can produce flour dragons?!

Customize Your Building Experience

Build and customize your building deck to better suit your playstyle and strategy. The game offers a variety of ways to build and defend your kingdom, so experiment to your heart’s content!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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