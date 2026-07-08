Dark RPG Verho: Curse of Faces Launches July 30 for PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch - News

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Publisher CobraTekku Games and developer Kasur Games announced the dark RPG, Verho: Curse of Faces, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on July 30, alongside the Chaos update on PC.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam and GOG.

View a trailer of the console announcement and Chaos update below:

Read details on the game below:

Verho: Curse of Faces, a dark RPG following the tradition of the King’s Field series, takes place after the catastrophic Era of Solitude, where masks have become the only protection against the Curse of Faces. Travel to the land of Yariv, find the source of this scourge and face its dangers.

The Curse of Faces—where revealing one’s face means instant death—has befallen the world. Humanity was brought close to the brink. After 264 years of “the Era of Solitude,” a symbol of safety appeared—Masks. While the origins of the curse are still shrouded in mystery, many travelers still venture to the source of this curse in an attempt to reveal its secrets. Will you strive to lift the curse from the world, or will you harness its power for your own ends?

The choice is yours.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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