Bethesda Boss Tells Staff They Must Focus on 'Our Strongest Franchises' - News

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Bethesda boss Jill Braff following layoffs across Xbox sent out an email to employees stating they need to focus on their biggest franchises.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier did reveal ZeniMax/Bethesda is facing a "significant overhaul and will pivot to focus on its biggest franchises: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Doom, Quake and Wolfenstein." Reports have claimed id Software and ZeniMax Online Studios have been hit hard.

"To be successful in the future, we need to change course," said Braff in the email (via IGN). "We must strengthen our business, return to sustainable growth, and ensure we can continue investing in our franchises and our players. I know that doesn't make a day like today any easier."

She added, "To best position Bethesda for future growth, we are shifting from a planning model primarily centered on what's next for each independent studio to one that focuses on our strongest franchises and determining the content roadmap that best serves our players and Bethesda as a whole."

Read the entire email from Bethesda boss Jill Braff below:

Team, I want to acknowledge the changes taking place across XBOX, including here at Bethesda, where a number of our colleagues have been impacted. Today's news affects people who have worked alongside us, inspired us, challenged us, and helped build the studios, games, and culture that define Bethesda.

Across our global organization, some employees are leaving the company, while certain countries review strategic options through processes required by local law. While each situation is different, what they share is uncertainty for people in our community.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who has been impacted. Your talent, creativity, dedication, and contributions have helped shape Bethesda in meaningful ways, and our immediate focus is supporting you through this transition. I also know this news is difficult for many across our organization, whether you're personally impacted, supporting a teammate, or simply trying to process what comes next.

The intent behind today's announced changes is consistent with the broader direction for XBOX: creating greater focus, improving execution, and positioning our business for long-term success. These shifts also reflect the realities of our industry and business – and our responsibility to ensure Bethesda is operating from a more stable foundation. To be successful in the future, we need to change course. We must strengthen our business, return to sustainable growth, and ensure we can continue investing in our franchises and our players. I know that doesn't make a day like today any easier.

As we look ahead, we will meaningfully evolve how we operate. For decades, Bethesda has organized its business around the individual roadmaps of our largely independent development studios, supported by centralized publishing and corporate teams. This model enabled us to create some of the industry's most beloved franchises. However, rising player expectations, increasing development complexity, and a more competitive market have changed the economics of our industry.

To best position Bethesda for future growth, we are shifting from a planning model primarily centered on what's next for each independent studio to one that focuses on our strongest franchises and determining the content roadmap that best serves our players and Bethesda as a whole. From there, we’ll align the right talent, technology, and resources across the organization to deliver on those priorities. By working more closely across the organization, sharing expertise and capabilities, and focusing our investments on the opportunities with the greatest potential, we believe we can better support our franchises and IP with meaningful long-term potential.

This does not change the importance of exceptional creative work, craftsmanship, and innovation – which is what makes Bethesda special. Our studios’ and teams’ identities, talent, and expertise remain essential to our success. What changes is how we align those strengths, bringing them together around our franchises and IP, to position Bethesda for long-term growth and continued investment in our future.

We will share more about our direction in the weeks and months ahead. But for today, my focus is on the people who have made – and those who will continue to make – Bethesda what it is. Please take care of one another. Reach out to a colleague. Offer support where you can and give people the space they may need as they process today's news.

Even during a challenging time, I remain confident in what we can accomplish together. We have extraordinary talent, some of the most beloved franchises in our industry, and tremendous opportunities ahead. The work we are doing now is about ensuring we are positioned to realize that potential for years to come. Thank you for everything you do for Bethesda, our players, and each other.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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