Console Archives T.R.A.G.: Tactical Rescue Assault Group – Mission of Mercy Launches July 2 - News

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Hamster announced Console Archives T.R.A.G.: Tactical Rescue Assault Group – Mission of Mercy will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on July 2 for $7.99 / 800 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

They chose to fight out rather than give up.

T.R.A.G.: Tactical Rescue Assault Group – Mission of Mercy was released by SUNSOFT in 1998 for a 32-bit home console.

This action game puts you in the role of a special commando unit member, tasked with rescuing scientists held captive in the Togusa Building, which has been occupied by an armed group.

Your only resources are your own physical strength and honed skills.

The Console Archives series is designed to bring classic games originally released on home consoles to modern gaming platforms.

In Console Archives series, features such as customizable button layouts, rapid-fire settings, multiple save points, and for some titles, a rewind function have been added, to support players in completing these classics.

Additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference.

Whether it’s a title you played long ago or one you’re experiencing for the first time, we hope you’ll find a favorite and enjoy the game your way.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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