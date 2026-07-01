RACCOIN: Coin Pusher Roguelike Launches This Fall for Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series - News

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Publisher Playstack and developer Doraccoon announced the roguelike deckbuilder, RACCOIN: Coin Pusher Roguelike, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S this fall.

the game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

RACCOIN: Coin Pusher Roguelike blends the chaotic fun of classic arcade coin pushers with the element of roguelike deckbuilding. Combine special coins with powerful items to trigger satisfying synergies. It’s a nonstop dopamine rush packed into one unpredictable, coin dropping ride.

Synergizing Coins and Chaos

Discover all kinds of special coins during your runs! Combine Seed Coins with Water Coins to grow a money tree right inside your machine. Drop a Cat Coin to hunt down every last Rat Coin and rack up extra tickets. Need more points? Use a MultiCoin to boost your score across the board. Too slow? Blast a TNT Coin to trigger a massive explosion and blast every coin forward at once!

Craft Powerful Strategies with Items

Uncover over 100 unique chips that can dramatically shift the course of your run. Stack multipliers, spawn coins with extra points, or simply shake the machine when you’re running dry.

Apply special plating to your favorite coins to enhance their effects and unlock even wilder combos.

Different Characters, Distinct Playstyles

Play as one of several unique characters, each with their own set of themed coins and playstyle. Take on the role of a greedy raccoon manager who excels at math-based combos, or a quirky biologist who specializes in animal-based coins. Every character offers a fresh and wildly different way to play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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