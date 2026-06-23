Krafton Reveals Gamescom 2026 Lineup - News

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Krafton has announced its lineup of games for gamescom 2026, which runs from August 26 to 30 in Cologne, Germany.

Here is the lineup:

PUBG Studios Unannounced Title

A new unannounced title from PUBG Studios will make its world premiere at Gamescom 2026. Built on a bold creative vision, the project introduces a new setting and gameplay experience within the PUBG [intellectual property] franchise.

NO LAW (Neon Giant)

NO LAW is a new immersive open-world first-person shooter developed by Neon Giant. Set in Port Desire, a decadent port city built on neon sleaze instead of regulations, players explore its rich history as they take back what was wrongfully taken from you. Designed as a single-player experience that delivers a reactive world and deeply satisfying gunplay, NO LAW is currently under development.

Project ZETA (Nirvanana)

Project ZETA is a new genre—multi-team tactical arena—where four teams clash on a single battlefield. In an unpredictable four-way standoff, the pursuit and skirmishes over the Prism never stop. Victory goes to the team that reads the enemy one step ahead.

Age Twisters (Piccolo Studio)

Age Twisters is a two-player-only narrative adventure designed for perfect cooperative play. Join a grandfather and granddaughter on a heartfelt journey to uncover the traces left by a missing mother, and advance through inventive puzzles that let you freely swap each other’s ages.

TARAE: The Unbound (Boundary)

TARAE: The Unbound is a quarter-view dark fantasy action RPG in development by Boundary, making its world premiere at gamescom 2026. Set in an Eastern fantasy world where the cycle of reincarnation and karmic order is crumbling, six seekers rise to sever the threads of fate and karma that bind the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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