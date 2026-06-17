EA Sports FC 26 is Free to Play on Switch 2 and Switch for a Week - News

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Nintendo and Electronic Arts has announced a EA Sports FC 26 will be free to play on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch from June 18 to June 24 as a Game Trial to celebrate the World Cup.

Players will be able to download and play the game during the duration of the Game Trial. Once the trail period ends, the game will no longer be playable. However, save data can be retained if the player decides to purchase the title.

EA Sports FC 26 is currently running in-game events for "The World's Game" as Electronic Arts no longer holds any license rights to anything related to FIFA. However, the game does have the license to all the teams competing in the World Cup.

EA Sports FC 26 released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Luna in September 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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