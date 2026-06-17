Ninja Theory Reportedly Wanted to Show Off Senua to Attract a Buyer - News

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Microsoft reportedly made its decision to shut down or split with Ninja Theory even before Senua was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7, according to a source that spoke with Game File.

"Ninja Theory even debuted a new game, a third Hellblade title called Senua, at the Xbox Game Showcase 2026 on June 7," reads the report. "By the time that game was revealed, Microsoft had already planned to sunset or split with the studio.

"The thinking was that the promise of a newly announced game would help draw investor interest in the studio, a source familiar with Microsoft’s plans told Game File (it’s unclear if anyone atop Ninja Theory was involved in this plan)."

A user on social media has also claimed to have heard from employees that the studio that they were the ones that wanted to show off Senua and they were not forced to do so by Microsoft.

"I have a handful of people giving me info (all confirmed employees)," said the user. "I can confirm that NT wanted to show off Senua at the Showcase. Microsoft did not 'force' them. Also, MS is willing to part with Hellblade franchise and NT Mo Cap tech if price is right. Problem is NT wants to be released to do their own thing and shop themselves with their tech and IP rather than MS trying to do it for them."

Senua was announced for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass with a 2027 release window.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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