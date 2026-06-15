EA Launches EA Advertising, Let Brands to Integrate Directly Into Gameplay - News

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Electronic Arts has announced EA Advertising, a new platform that lets brands connect with people through digital and real-world experiences in its games.

EA says EA Advertising will enable "brands to integrate directly into gameplay through dynamic, real-time placements, from stadium signage to custom in-game content, designed to enhance, not disrupt, the player experience.



"In these interactive gameplay environments, brands become part of the game itself, reflecting how players engage with advertising in real-world contexts. Brands can activate across live environments, tailoring placements to meet campaign objectives, and update campaigns with ongoing optimization informed by aggregated engagement insights."

EA Chief Experiences Office David Tinson stated, "Players come to EA’s games and live experiences every day to play, watch, create and connect. That gives brands a meaningful opportunity to show up in ways that add value and respect the player experience, while maintaining authenticity in the worlds our teams are building. With EA Advertising, we’re helping brands become part of those moments in ways that are relevant and built for players."

Here are more details on EA Advertising:

Brand Partnerships and Gameplay Integrations: EA Advertising partners directly with brands and agencies to create custom integrations designed for specific games and audiences. These collaborations bring brands into the experience through interactive moments, like in-game challenges, reward-driven objectives, and branded content. Brands can also opt into customizations like curated vanity items. Each integration is designed to reflect how fans engage with sports, games and culture, helping drive deeper engagement and brand connection.

EA Advertising partners directly with brands and agencies to create custom integrations designed for specific games and audiences. These collaborations bring brands into the experience through interactive moments, like in-game challenges, reward-driven objectives, and branded content. Brands can also opt into customizations like curated vanity items. Each integration is designed to reflect how fans engage with sports, games and culture, helping drive deeper engagement and brand connection. Ad Units in 3D Sports Simulations: Advertisers can now reach fans through native ad units in select EA SPORTS games, including digital ad boards, scoreboards, and brand broadcast overlays. Ads are dynamically served within the 3D environment, with impression measurement aligned to IAB standards for greater targeting and consistency.

Advertisers can now reach fans through native ad units in select EA SPORTS games, including digital ad boards, scoreboards, and brand broadcast overlays. Ads are dynamically served within the 3D environment, with impression measurement aligned to IAB standards for greater targeting and consistency. Enhanced Targeting and Measurement Capabilities: Brands can connect with relevant audiences across EA’s franchises using advanced targeting powered by EA’s new proprietary ad server and SDK, custom built for EA’s Frostbite game engine. Advertisers can now collaborate with EA in a privacy-safe way to improve targeting and gain deeper campaign insights. EA ensures ads are viewable, delivered to real audiences, and measured using industry-accredited standards in partnership with Integral Ad Science.

Brands can connect with relevant audiences across EA’s franchises using advanced targeting powered by EA’s new proprietary ad server and SDK, custom built for EA’s Frostbite game engine. Advertisers can now collaborate with EA in a privacy-safe way to improve targeting and gain deeper campaign insights. EA ensures ads are viewable, delivered to real audiences, and measured using industry-accredited standards in partnership with Integral Ad Science. EA SPORTS Partner Program: As part of EA Advertising, the EA SPORTS Partner Program introduces a new model for how brands participate in sports culture—moving beyond traditional sponsorship into co-created fan experiences built in, around, and beyond the game. Designed as a premium ecosystem for a select group of official partners, the program gives brands access to one of the world’s most engaged sports communities through opportunities ranging from live events like EA SPORTS Presents Madden Bowl and franchise tentpole moments such as Ratings Reveals, to in-game integrations, live service activations, creator tools, social play experiences, and community-driven programs. The program also extends into broader cultural and athlete-driven initiatives, including GEN / EA SPORTS, the company’s next-generation athlete platform focused on shaping the future storytelling and participation across sports fandom.

EA also announced a lineup of partners:

Visa, a proud partner of EA SPORTS FC™ and EA SPORTS™ College Football, is partnering with EA SPORTS to deliver immersive, participatory experiences in and beyond the game, connecting its global network with a community of hundreds of millions of players.

a proud partner of EA SPORTS FC™ and EA SPORTS™ College Football, is partnering with EA SPORTS to deliver immersive, participatory experiences in and beyond the game, connecting its global network with a community of hundreds of millions of players. Lowe’s , which integrated into EA SPORTS FC, Madden NFL, and College Football through Ultimate Team challenges and branded player content, driving more than 987,000 games played and more than 200,000 challenges completed.

, which integrated into EA SPORTS FC, Madden NFL, and College Football through Ultimate Team challenges and branded player content, driving more than 987,000 games played and more than 200,000 challenges completed. Red Bull engaged EA SPORTS FC players through branded in-game objectives, team kits, and athlete ambassador collaborations, driving more than 128 million matches played, 1.2 million objectives completed, and strong in-game and social engagement.

engaged EA SPORTS FC players through branded in-game objectives, team kits, and athlete ambassador collaborations, driving more than 128 million matches played, 1.2 million objectives completed, and strong in-game and social engagement. Xfinity and Peacock , which activated through dynamic in-stadium and broadcast-style integrations, custom vanity kits, Ultimate Team Packs, and personalized rewards through the Rewards program, in EA SPORTS FC 26, bringing the energy of live sports media into gameplay.

and , which activated through dynamic in-stadium and broadcast-style integrations, custom vanity kits, Ultimate Team Packs, and personalized rewards through the Rewards program, in EA SPORTS FC 26, bringing the energy of live sports media into gameplay. Mountain Dew’s “DEW University,” a fully playable team experience in EA SPORTS College Football 26, complete with a custom stadium, mascot, and reward ecosystem.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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