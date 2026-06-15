The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake to Feature 'Updated Designs and Timeless Gameplay' - News

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Nintendo last week officially announced a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the Nintendo Switch 2 with a teaser trailer.

The metadata for the official website, spotted by a user on social media, reveals a little bit more information on the upcoming game.

"The N64 classic reborn as a full remake for Nintendo Switch 2. Experience Ocarina of Time with stunning visuals, updated designs, and timeless gameplay," reads the information, which has since been removed.

The website now states, "The Nintendo 64 classic returns for a new generation in 2026, reborn exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2!"

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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