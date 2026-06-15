The Relic: First Guardian Launches July 31 for PS5 and PC, Later This Summer for Switch 2 and Xbox Series - News

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Publisher Perp Games and developer Project Cloud Games announced the dark fantasy action RPG, The Relic: First Guardian, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on July 31, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S later this summer.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In this action RPG, you embark on a heroic adventure to save the world.

The once-prosperous Arsiltus was swallowed up by the void created by the destruction of the great relic and transformed into a land of death. Now your mission is to find the pieces of the broken great relic and close the void.

Grow your character with various skills, solve the riddle of Arsiltus, and lead the world back to prosperity. You are the last hope of the Arsiltus.

Explore the Relic

Adventure freely in the collapsed world of The Relic: First Guardian whilst following an exciting story, in this semi-open world action RPG. Enjoy the thrill of exploring an apocalyptic fantasy world and a variety of action-packed experiences.

Choose Your Own Playstyle

Choose from five different types of weapon options, of which form the basis of the action. Each weapon has its unique skills which can be changed according to your play style.

Solve the Riddle of Arsiltus

Embark on an adventure as a guardian to collect the pieces of the great relics and lead the world back to prosperity.

Character System

In The Relic: First Guardian, characters do not have levels. Instead runes, items, and crafting are used to strengthen your character. Complete dungeons and defeat bosses to expand your world and grow your character to the greatest potential.

Puzzle Solving

Players will need to solve riddles and gather relic pieces to restore the world to its former glory.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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