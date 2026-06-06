Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Atari and developer Pipeworks have announced kaiju arena brawler, Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch on November 3 for $29.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The ultimate kaiju arena brawler is back, completely remastered. From Atari and original developer, Pipeworks, Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered updates the 2002 fighter with enhanced visuals and quality of life improvements. Choose your monster and battle it out with a range of brutal attacks through 8 locations, each with day and night variations. Battle through real-world cities, Monster Island, and the alien Mothership. Face off against your friends in local cooperative play or new online multiplayer.

Master your skills in cinematic kaiju vs. kaiju battles through familiar cities. Every monster has a distinctive moveset that makes each brawl unique, from vicious melee attacks to ranged energy blasts to special Rage Mode strikes. Tired of throwing punches? Why not throw a skyscraper, instead? The arenas are not just passive locations, and instead allow you to use the environment strategically in combat and even weaponize buildings and other landmarks.

The visuals throughout the game have been remastered from the ground up to enhance the cinematic experience of the original. Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered also features gameplay updates, as well as an improved unlock system, so you can unlock monsters, locations, and gallery items in any order you choose.

Key Features:

The original 2002 Godzilla arena fighter, remastered.

Godzilla arena fighter, remastered. 12 Kaiju to choose from, each with a uniquely vicious moveset.

Eight locations, including recreated real-world cities, Monster Island, and the Alien Mothership.

Gallery items to unlock.

Play with friends in local cooperative play and all-new online multiplayer.

Remastered graphics enhance the cinematic experience of the original.

Improved unlock system gives you the choice to unlock monsters, locations, and gallery items in any order.

Also includes additional single-player campaigns for each kaiju.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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