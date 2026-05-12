Boomer Shooter Nailcrown Announced for PC - News

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by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Bohemia Interactive and developer Destructive Creations have announced boomer shooter, Nailcrown, for PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Nailcrown is a savage boomer shooter packed with high-velocity gunplay, brutal melee combat, and a dynamic gore system in a brutal, old-school first-person shooter setting, carved from the darkest corners of medieval fantasy.

Run and gun through dark, twisted hellscapes either alone or in cooperative play, as you rip through ghouls, minotaurs, trolls, and more to fulfill your purpose.

Craving more blood? Then join the undead in Multiplayer and battle other players in brutal Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch modes.

Boomer-Shooter Brutality

Fast, uncompromising combat driven by momentum and a dynamic gore system, shatter bones, splatter blood, and send limbs flying with brutal strikes.

A Toolbox of Execution

Massacre your enemies with an arsenal of the genre’s greatest classics, such as the Nailgun, Shotgun and the Lightning-infused Impaler, or make it close and personal with a razor-sharp sword or skull-crushing warhammer.

Evolve as You Go

Scour your surroundings for secrets and improve your character at shrines.

Find upgrades for your weapons to make them even deadlier and unleash the full potential of genre-defining firepower.

Dark Narrative Set in a Nightmarish World

Serve a necromancer whose motives are anything but noble, piece together his secrets as you advance through suffocating dungeons, storm fortified castles, and purge haunted villages.

Brace yourself. Nailcrown doesn’t ask for subtlety—only how much carnage you can unleash before the darkness reclaims you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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