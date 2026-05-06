Dying Light Franchise Director Tymon Smektala is Leaving Techland - News

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Dying Light franchise director Tymon Smektala announced he is leaving developer Techland after over a decade.

"There's no easy way to say it, so let me just say it: After years with Dying Light, I'm moving into a new chapter," said Smektala. "It's been an incredible journey, and I'm proud of what we've built.

"Thank you to all the talented people of Techland I’ve had a chance to work with – across both development and publishing – for the passion, energy, and shared ambition to make Dying Light the ultimate zombie experience. We made it happen, together!"

"To our amazing community: your love, engagement, and vocal support have always been our north star. You helped shape what Dying Light became," he added.

"The franchise is in great hands and I'm excited to see it grow even further, and I can't wait to experience its next chapter as a player. I'll always root for Dying Light! Good night, and good luck."

Smektala was a producer on the first Dying Light game and was a designer on Dying Light 2. He would later become the franchise director overseeing the release of Dying Light: The Beast.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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