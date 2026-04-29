Arcade Archives Cyber Commando Launches Tomorrow, April 30 - News

/ 397 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Hamster announced Arcade Archives 2 Cyber Commando will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and Arcade Archives Cyber Commando for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on April 30.

Arcade Archives 2 Cyber Commando is priced at $16.99 / 1,800 yen and Arcade Archives Cyber Commando is priced at $14.99 / 1,500 yen. An upgrade from 1 to 2 will be available for $2.99 / 330 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Emergency orders from the UGSF! Cyber Commando Unit, suppress the AI rebellion!

Cyber Commando is an action game released by Namco Limited (current Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) in 1994.

Board your vehicle and fight to stop a security computer malfunction that has broken out in a space colony.

The thrill of locking on and slamming missiles into a split-second opening—combined with diverse strategies unique to each vehicle—accelerates this ultimate one-on-one battle!

The Arcade Archives series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing classic arcade games, staying true to its original.

In “Original Mode,” you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time, and even a rewind function to undo your last move. Some titles also offer special settings that recreates the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day. In addition, in “Hi Score Mode” and “Caravan Mode,” you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

Arcade Archives 2 series introduces a brand-new mode called “Time Attack Mode,” in addition to the “Original Mode,” “Hi Score Mode,” and “Caravan Mode” from Arcade Archives. “Time Attack Mode” focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

What’s more, with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

Please enjoy these iconic arcade games that defined an era with the Arcade Archives series!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles