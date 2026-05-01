Golf With Your Friends 2 Launches This Fall for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Team17 and developer Radical Forge announced Golf With Your Friends 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam this fall.

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Tee up for a wildly refreshed round of chaotic mini-golf as Golf With Your Friends 2 introduces six brand-new courses, each built around its own unique gameplay twist. Whether challenging players to make gravity-defying shots or conquer winding, physics-bending challenges, every course delivers a distinct experience that keeps players on their toes. Beyond the greens, a powerful new level editor puts full creative control in players’ hands, making it easier than ever to design, customize, and share intricate courses packed with dynamic obstacles. Personalization also gets a boost with the debut of flashy “Hole Explosions,” adding a little razzle-dazzle to every successful putt, alongside a streamlined progression system that clearly rewards players with fully unlockable cosmetics with no purchases required!

Six Unique New Courses

Each map introduces its own gameplay mechanic, from gravity shifts to environmental traversal twists.

Dynamic Course Design

No two courses play the same, offering constantly evolving challenges.

Enhanced Level Editor 2.0

Intuitive tools, advanced customization, and precision control for building and sharing custom courses.

Hole Explosions

New cosmetic system that adds celebratory visual effects to every successful shot.

Deep Customization Options

Wide variety of cosmetic items to personalize your golf ball.

Free-to-Unlock Rewards System

Clear progression path with all cosmetics earnable through gameplay only.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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