Party Gardening Game Planted! Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Curveball Games and developer Cloth Cat Games have announced cooperative party gardening game, Planet!, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

"We are thrilled to showcase Planted! for the very first time," said Curveball Games senior publishing manager Ed Gregory. "When Cloth Cat told us about their horticultural combat party game packed to the brim with character and playful ideas, we were sold, instantly, and we hope players are too!"

Cloth Cat Games creative producer Ben Cawthorne added, "Planted! has been a background passion project for the Cloth Cat team for the last five years, and we are beyond excited that the game we weren’t able to stop thinking about has now become a reality. We have lots more to dig into, but hope this first look gets players excited at the prospect of combat gardening with their friends!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Planted! invites players to sow, grow, and throw produce at goals (and each other) in arena battles as they attempt to rack up points to reign victorious over their opponents.

Part harvest sim, part sports game, and 100 percent cultivated chaos, Planted! challenges players to take on their friends in arena combat where they will need to strategically plan their produce production for success. Will they utilize fertilizer to grow colossal crops for more points, will they steal their opponents offerings, or will they use powerups to propel themselves to victory? Only thyme will tell.

Planted! offers several flavors of gameplay, with players able to jump into the multiplayer both sat on the couch locally and online with their friends (or foes), cross-play between both PC and consoles, and for players wanting to pull on their wellies, grab their spade, and hit the allotment solo, Planted! also offers a carefully grown single player campaign, set in the cutthroat world of competitive gardening.

Something for Everyone

Play with up to four friends in cooperative chaos, or take to the gardens of Planted! solo in the cutthroat world of horticultural combat.

Grow into the Role

Learn the ropes, discover your favorite tactics and be ready to adapt to become an unstoppable growing machine!

Embrace the Chaos

Dodge spud turrets, detonate weed bombs, produce produce, and rack up the most points however possible to become champion.

Sow, Grow, and Throw

Play across eight diverse environments, each with unique twists, turns, and challenges.

Play Your Way

Choose from a cast of unlikely characters with their own individual personality and style.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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