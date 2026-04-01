Third-Person Running Game Haste is Out Now for Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series - News

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Developer Landfall announced the high-speed third-person running game, Haste, is now available for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for $19.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in April 2025.

Read details on the game below:

Haste is a high-speed third-person running game, set in a collapsing universe. Race through a variety of worlds, master your movement and use items and abilities to progress through each level before it falls apart around you. The game consists of ten Shards, each featuring a collection of procedurally generated levels that must be completed without fail to unlock the next. You’ll encounter challenges and characters on your journey, seeking answers about what lies behind the destruction, and how to escape it!

Master Your Movement

Mind-blowing speed is key and every landing counts! Hit the ground running (literally) and you’ll build up speed, but if you fumble it will cost you. You’ll need to think fast and keep track of your ever-changing surroundings to escape before the world crumbles beneath your feet.

Items

In your run you’ll be able to collect Sparks to use in the shop levels to manifest items. Items help you customize your run, affecting speed, damage, luck, health and other variables.

Procedural Worlds

Speed through procedurally generated levels as you make your way through each Shard, completing every level before you run out of lives to advance to the next. Gather items and experiment with builds to help you on your way. Your journey through the broken worlds will be unique to you as you try to outrun the apocalypse.

Cooperative Running

You can now play through the entire game with other Zoes! It’s cooperative in that you work together to progress, but we also keep track of player times in levels, which allows for some friendly and pleasant competition. To keep your friends apart we have unlockable skins!

The Crew

As Zoe, you’ll meet different characters to aid you on your journey, whether through wisdom, encouragement or items to assist you.

Features:

Third-person high-speed running gameplay.

Both single player and online cooperative running.

10 Shards, each featuring a collection of procedurally generated levels that must be completed without fail to advance to the next Shard

Over 90 Items that let you customize your build for each attempt to clear a Shard.

A story to explore and a lovable cast of characters to befriend.

Four spectacular biomes with several different variations.

Four abilities to master and four different bosses to discover.

An unlockable endless mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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