Wuthering Waves Launches in July for Xbox Series - News

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Developer Kuro Games announced the free-to-play open-world action RPG, Wuthering Waves, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S in July.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android.

View the Xbox announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Wuthering Waves is a story-rich open-world action RPG with a high degree of freedom. You wake from your slumber as Rover, joined by a vibrant cast of Resonators on a journey to reclaim your lost memories and change the world.

Welcome aboard, roving voyager.

Upon the shores lay the silent embers of a world during the Ebb Tide.

Desolated by the Lament, the erstwhile creations and earthly beings are left static.

But they strike back, strong enough to penetrate the silence.

Humanity has risen anew from the ashes of the apocalypse.

And you, Rover, are poised for an adventure of Awakening.

Companions to meet, enemies to conquer, new powers to gain, hidden truths to unveil, and unseen spectacles to behold… A vast world of endless possibilities awaits. The choice rests in your hands. Be the answer, be the leader, and follow the sounds to arrive at a new future.

As Wuthering Waves echo endlessly, mankind set sail on a new journey.

Rise and embark on your odyssey, Rover.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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