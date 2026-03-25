Nintendo Published Switch 2 Games to Have Separate Physical and Digital Prices Starting in May - News

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Nintendo has announced that starting in May Nintendo published Switch 2 games will have different manufacturer's suggested retail price between physical and digital versions.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, which releases May 21 for the Switch 2, will be priced at $59.99 for the digital edition and $69.99 for the physical edition.

"Beginning in May 2026, and starting with preorders for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, new Nintendo published digital titles exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 will have an MSRP that is different from physical versions," reads the statement from Nintendo.

"Nintendo games offer the same experiences whether in packaged or digital format, and this change simply reflects the different costs associated with producing and distributing each format and offers players more choice in how they can buy and play Nintendo games.

"As always, retail partners set their own prices for physical and digital games, and pricing for each title may vary."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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