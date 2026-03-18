Saros New Trailer Showcases PS5 Features - News

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by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Housemarque have released a new trailer for Saros that showcases the PlayStation 5 features. This includes "immersive 3D Audio, DualSense haptics, Adaptive Trigger weaponry, and near-instant fast loading that keeps you in the action."

View the trailer below:

Saros will launch for the PlayStation 5 on April 30.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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