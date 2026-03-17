PlayStation Portal Update Adds 1080p High Quality Mode and More - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a PlayStation Portal software update will begin rolling out tomorrow, March 18.

The update will add a 1080p High Quality mode during Remote Play and Cloud Streaming, improve usability and reduce friction during Cloud Streaming sessions, and more.

Read details on the update below:

1080p High Quality mode

Players can now select a 1080p High Quality mode during Remote Play and Cloud Streaming. This new mode enables players to enjoy games at a higher bitrate compared to the default 1080p Standard mode, providing a smooth and high-fidelity experience.

To enable the mode, go to [Quick Menu] > [Max Resolution] and select [1080p High Quality] during Remote Play or Cloud Streaming.

You can apply the change by restarting the Remote Play / Cloud Streaming session.

Refined Cloud Streaming experience

We’ve introduced several enhancements to improve usability and reduce friction during Cloud Streaming sessions.

Improved Product Detail Page : When you select “Stream” on the product detail pages of game bundles, a new UI will show up, allowing you to select a specific game to play from that bundle.

When you select “Stream” on the product detail pages of game bundles, a new UI will show up, allowing you to select a specific game to play from that bundle. Game Invite: If you’re actively streaming a supported title and receive game invites, you’ll now see a clear on-screen notification on PS Portal, ensuring you never miss an invitation while playing.

If you’re actively streaming a supported title and receive game invites, you’ll now see a clear on-screen notification on PS Portal, ensuring you never miss an invitation while playing. Enhanced Trophy notifications: Trophy notifications now clearly display the trophy name and associated image when unlocked. Platinum trophies will also feature their special animation, bringing greater visibility and celebration to your achievements.

Trophy notifications now clearly display the trophy name and associated image when unlocked. Platinum trophies will also feature their special animation, bringing greater visibility and celebration to your achievements. Improved Search screen: The search interface has been refined for a smoother experience, such as the On Screen Keyboard display being available immediately when going into search.

Smoother onboarding experience

If you don’t have an account for PlayStation yet, getting started is now easier than ever. With an improved UI and onboarding flow, you can now quickly create an account and sign in to your PS Portal by scanning the QR code using your mobile device.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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