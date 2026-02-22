Mario Tennis Fever and Reanimal Debut on the Swiss Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 7th week of 2026.

There were two new games to debut in the top 10 this week with Mario Tennis Fever debuting in second place and Reanimal debuting in third place.

Minecraft fell one spots to fourth place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fifth place, and Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 dropped two spots to sixth place.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up two spots to seventh place, while Pokémon Legends Z-A fell two spots to eighth place. Nintendo Switch Sports is up one spot to ninth place and Grand Theft Auto V is down two spots to round out the top 10.

